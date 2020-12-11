Host of weddings, events on Friday

Right from the start of ‘Karthika Masam’ in November, there has been a buzz of activity across households

Hyderabad: A host of weddings, house-warming ceremonies and events have been slated on Friday, considered the last of the auspicious days of the season.

Right from the start of ‘Karthika Masam’ in November, there has been a buzz of activity across households. Families in the city and across the State as well, have been performing marriages of their loved ones, besides going ahead with other auspicious events which otherwise were to be held during the summer months. However, owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, several families who had to postpone them, are going ahead with the events this Friday what with it also being the last Ekadasi of ‘Karthika Masam’, which concludes on Monday.

“Even after Karthika Masam, there are a few ‘muhurthams’ during the month. However, a majority of the people seem to prefer Friday. As a result, there are a number of marriages, house-warming ceremonies, Upanayanams (thread ceremony) and other functions today,” says Bhagyanagar Brahmins Association general secretary Duddu Subrahmanyam.

As such banquet halls, function plazas, community halls, and even those attached to temples across the city have been booked. Considering the pandemic, the number of invitees, however, will be limited and all Covid protocols will be adhered to.

“We had planned my cousin brother’s wedding in summer but could not go ahead owing to the pandemic. Now, it is slated on Friday and we have invited only close relatives and friends,” says Akula Bal Reddy of Jambagh.

“Another reason for families to go ahead with weddings, functions is that after this, ‘muhurthams’ are available only in summer. As such several banquet and function halls have been booked,” says Telangana State Hotels Association president S Venkat Reddy.

Meanwhile, Karthika Masam has come as a blessing for caterers, flower merchants, decorators, hotels etc, who with no business were struggling to stay afloat. “Though we cannot cover up the losses, there has been some business. However, many are worried over reports of a second Covid wave hitting business next summer,” adds Venkat Reddy.

