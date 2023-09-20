| Hostel Daze Final Season To Stream On Prime Video From This Date

By ANI Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming comedy show Hostel Daze season 4 on Wednesday announced the official release date.

Taking to Instagram, The Viral Fever shared the poster of the fourth season of the show which they captioned, Four crazy years taking the final swing! #HostelDazeOnPrime S4, Sept 27 only on @primevideoin.

In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit enters the final year of college and gear up for the real world.

Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six college buddies are portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar. Hostel Daze Season Four will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 27.

Makers will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the series.

Season four marks the final season of the show.

Soon after the makers shared the first poster of the new season, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Finally it’s coming back, a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, Good news is finally it’s coming back. Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through.

