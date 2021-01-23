Hosur Muthoot Finance dacoity: Gang nabbed by Cyberabad Police

The gang members wearing helmets and masks and holding weapons had entered the office minutes after opening it around 10.30 am on Friday and tied up the employees.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested a seven-member gang of dacoits that decamped with 25 kilos grams of gold jewellery, worth several crores along with cash, in broad daylight on Friday from a branch of Muthoot Finance at Bagalur Road in Hosur, Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

The gang was caught on the suburbs of Hyderabad while trying to proceed to Jharkhand via Bihar.

The gang members wearing helmets and masks and holding weapons had entered the office minutes after opening it around 10.30 am on Friday and tied up the employees. While two dacoits held three employees hostage, others ransacked the office before escaping with the gold jewellery and Rs.96,000 in cash.

After the incident, the Tamil Nadu police formed special teams to nab the dacoits and on getting information that the dacoits were on the suburbs of Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police nabbed them.

The Cyberabad Police is expected to make an official announcement on the arrest shortly.

