How a hat helped Glynn Turman get his role in ‘Fargo’ right

The anthology series follows a set of characters in various settings and eras in the city of Fargo, North Dakota

Los Angeles: Actor Glynn Turman says essaying his role in series Fargo brought back memories of his father.

Turman plays the role of Doctor Senator in the fourth season of the show.

“I had no problem playing the role once I discovered the hat. I put on the hat and I was good to go. I said, ‘I know this guy now’. Me and the hat went to the dressing room, kissed, and then we were off and running. When I looked in the mirror and saw my character in costume for the first time, I saw my father,” Turman said.

“My father wore a similar hat and actually lived in Chicago during the 1950s. He was quite an interesting man, to say the least. So, the hat was very appropriate and I understood immediately who this guy was. I was also around in the early 1950s and the 1960s, though I was just a teenager. That was during my coming of age. I also looked at my own family like Chris Rock did for inspiration. I was one of those guys you start out running numbers and doing that kind of work back in my day, so I’ve really been training my whole life for this role,” he added.

Created and primarily written by Noah Hawley, the show is inspired by the eponymous 1996 film, which was written and directed by the Coen Brothers. The fourth season is set in 1950 in Kansas City, and the story follows two crime syndicates as they fight for control.

Talking about the show, he said: “‘Fargo’ also drives home the fact that people can find themselves in the strangest predicament. Just everyday folk, can find themselves all of a sudden in a predicament that they did not expect to be a part of their life. And the consequences of one decision can lead to many different outcomes. I think the audience will take that away, that they are a part of a fabric that is both nourishing and extremely dangerous.”

The show airs in India on Colors Infinity.