How re-release of blockbuster films impact new, small-budget movies

Producers usually try to release their movies when there are no major releases to compete with, hoping to get the audience’s attention. This drift of re-releases disrupts their plans, making it harder for these films and impacting their collections.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 1 August 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: Trends come and go. But, the time in between can make one happy or anxious. It’s also difficult to predict which trends work well and stay on, and which ones vanish in a short span. One such trend which began a few years ago in the entertainment industry, and looks like it’s here to stay, is the re-release mania.

Yes. Re-release of our favourite movies does evoke certain nostalgia and revive happy memories. Fans of stars and superstars throng theatres to catch their idols from yesteryear movies, and relive the fun and the excitement of those days.

But, on the flip side, the increasing popularity of re-releases has another worrisome aspect – it robs the sheen of the new releases and casts a shadow on them, especially impacting the small-budget movies.

Re-released blockbusters often attract large audiences of devoted fans who are willing to pay more to watch their favourite matinee idols in their favourite films once again.

This ends up overshadowing new releases, particularly smaller films that don’t have either big promotional budgets or the requisite star power to pull the crowds to theatres.

Producers usually try to release their movies when there are no major releases to compete with, hoping to get the audience’s attention. For instance, ‘Double Ismart’, ‘Mr. Bachchan’ and ‘AAY’ are gearing up for release on August 15, but it seems like these films are squeezing in some time between the re-releases of ‘Murari’ (August 9) and ‘Indra’ (August 22).

This drift of re-releases disrupts their plans, making it harder for these films and impacting their collections.

Re-releases like ‘Oye’, ‘Surya, Son of Krishna’ and ‘Orange’ were indeed celebrated like a live concert when they returned to the silver screen. There is buzz and excitement built around these big movies of huge stars. Quite understandably, the smaller new movies crafted with limited budgetary options get nudged into the shadows.

The growing popularity of OTT platforms has also changed how people watch movies, with many preferring to watch movies at home. This means the time that the new films have in theatres becomes even more important. When theatres are filled with re-released movies, it reduces the chances for new films to find their audience.

“Small films can be watched even on OTT. Why spend money on a film that may be a hit or a flop when you can enjoy proven chartbusters like ‘Murari’ or ‘Eto Vellipoyyidi Manasu’,” says a movie buff.

The industry watchers point out that a re-release once a month can be exciting but dedicating an entire month to re-releases can hurt the prospects of new films. “This trend could end up dampening the aspirations of new talent and creative spirit of the industry,” argued a senior film critic.

While re-releases bring joy and nostalgia, there needs to be a balance to keep new cinema thriving. Limiting how often re-releases happen can help maintain this balance, giving new films a chance to shine and allowing the industry to grow.