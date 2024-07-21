| Ravi Tejas Mr Bachchan To Rival With Double Ismart And Thangalaan

Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan to rival with Double iSmart and Thangalaan

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the team announced the news of the release date along with special premieres on August 14.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 21 July 2024, 06:55 PM

Poster from the film

Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Teja’s new movie, Mr. Bachchan is set to release on August 15, conforms makers.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the team announced the news of the release date along with special premieres on August 14.

Also Read Complaint against Puri Jagannath for indecent usage of KCR’s voice in item song

The film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s ‘Raid,’ is directed by Harish Shankar and is a third collaboration between the duo, following the hit releases like Shock and Mirapakaya, in the past.

Get Ready!!#MrBachchan is Arriving.. MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th 🤙

Premieres on AUG 14th.. pic.twitter.com/xkSEy5EUkW — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 21, 2024

The film also features debutant Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, marking her first release in Telugu cinema. The actress is known for her role in Yaariyan 2.

Mr. Bachchan will compete at the Independence Day box office with Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart and Vikram’s Thangalaan.