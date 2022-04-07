How to avoid social media while studying online

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: If your mode of preparation for the TSPSC exams is online, then it is likely that you could get distracted by the various social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. This could waste precious time that you could be using to prepare for competitive exams. So, in this article, let’s discuss the best techniques to improve your concentration and not get strayed away from mindless surfing and chatting.

Make a schedule

If completely cutting off from social media is not working for you, designate a certain amount of time every day to surf your favourite platforms. Limit the time to 20 – 30 mins. For instance, you can check social media in the morning during/post breakfast and avoid mindlessly scrolling every 5 mins for the rest of the day. Use sticky notes on your study desk to constantly remind you to keep away from social media.

Find an alternative

If you are finding it difficult to stop scrolling social media platforms, why not take up some other activity that can also be beneficial for your exam preparation? Take a walk for 30 mins or take up Yoga or breathing exercises that can improve your concentration and keep stress and anxiety at bay.

Restrain yourself

Did you know that there are apps that can help you limit your phone usage? Screen Time- Restrain yourself & parent control (available on the Play Store on Android) is one such app that will help you better understand the usage of your mobile phone and make adjustments accordingly. You can even set a daily duration limit for each app and when you have exceeded the usage time, you will be notified and a page similar to App Lock will be displayed. In IOS 12, Screen Time is an in-built app.

Uninstall apps

If you are unable to restrict yourself to surfing for a certain amount of time, it is best you uninstall all social media apps from your phone. Alternatively, you can keep your phone in an airplane or ‘do not disturb’ mode until you are done with your preparations for the day. You can also choose to hide notifications in the settings on your phone, which will make you less tempted to get onto social media or messaging apps.

