HTC Desire 20+ with Snapdragon 720G, 48MP quad cameras launched

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Taipei: Smartphone manufacturer HTC on Monday launched a new phone named HTC U20 5G here. The smartphone is priced at 8,490 new Taiwan dollar and will be available in colour dawn orange and twilight black, reports GizmoChina.

The Desire 20 Pro was made official in Europe in August this year.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 720G mobile platform along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The Desire 20+ also has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture that supports HDR and full HD video recording.

Quad camera module includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens with 40cm focal length, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The quad cameras are coupled with features like dual-LED flash, HDR, AI scene detection, time-lapse photography, and 4K video shooting.