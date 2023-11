Telangana Elections 2023: Know Your Sitting MLAs Before These Assembly Elections | Telangana MLAs

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are going to be conducted on November 30. Here is the list of sitting MLAs in the state assembly currently. Know your MLAs before these elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are going to be conducted on November 30. Here is the list of sitting MLAs in the state assembly currently. Know your MLAs before these elections.

Watch: