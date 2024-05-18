Warning issued in Telangana over counterfeit erectile dysfunction drug ‘Pulmosil Injection’ containing Fungus

The DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy said authorities have found fungus in sealed vials of the counterfeit version of the product in question.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: Authorities in Telangana have cautioned public about availability and sale of a counterfeit version of Sildenafil, a drug supposed to cure erectile dysfunction.

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) asked druggists to stop its sale notify its officials about this particular batch of injections being sold under the brand name of ‘Pulmosil Injection’ 10 mg/12.5 ml (with batch number KFA0300, Mfg Dt 06/23 with expiry date of 05/25) purportedly manufactured by the Sun Pharmaceutical industries in Turkapally village on Hyderabad city outskirts.

The DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy said authorities have found fungus in sealed vials of the counterfeit version of the product in question. In the light of these grave findings, the DCA issued a ‘spurious / counterfeit drug alert and a stop use notice’ regarding the counterfeit version of Pulmosil.

Reddy said the counterfeit product could be identified by these parameters: While the counterfeit injection has “white flip-off seal”, the original has a “violet flip-off seal”; the label edges of the counterfeit one have “sharp or straight edges” while the original has “curve edged labels or rounded corners”; an the contents in the counterfeit injection have a “light pale yellow colour solution” while the original one has “clear colourless solution”.

The DCA has also ordered the chemists and druggists to stop sale and distribution of this particular counterfeit injection and report to the Drugs Inspector concerned immediately. The DCA also urged people to pass on information about any counterfeit or spurious drugs on its toll free number 1800-599-6969.