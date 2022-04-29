Humanity will win over evil: KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has once again emphasised the need for peace and harmony for the progress of humanity and the development of the country. Citing the communal disturbances in Bengaluru, he said the prevailing situation in the country was not desirable and the time has come to set things right to help the country progress.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an Iftar organised by the State government on Friday when he extended Ramzan greetings to the members of the Muslim community in the country. Telangana, he said, was setting an example for others by treating people from all religions equally. The country, however, was suffering from an undesirable disease which must be cured at the earliest. “Though we made formidable progress, Telangana is part of this country and any adverse condition in the country will have an impact on the State. Hence, it is our responsibility to address the disturbances in the country which are undesirable,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao felt that it was pretty easy to destroy something, but very difficult to build or develop. “The evil forces might have an upper hand today, but the ultimate victory belongs to humanity. On the strong foundation of humanity, people will always live together in peace and harmony,” he said.

He stated that Telangana had overcome all hurdles and was progressing beyond anyone’s imagination. He pointed out that while the rest of the country was suffering in darkness, the people of Telangana were getting an uninterrupted power supply. The State had also made significant progress in the supply of drinking and irrigation water as well as agriculture and industrial sectors. “We are spending revenue earned through this progress for the welfare of the people of the State including minorities. We are providing quality residential education to students from minority communities and hopefully, the country will replicate it soon,” he added.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eeshwar, Satyavathi Rathod and Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other elected representatives, officials and religious heads, participated in the Iftar. The Chief Minister presented Ramzan Tofas (gifts) to children.

