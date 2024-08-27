Hunar Prayaas: Mindspace Business Parks announces partnership with Nirmaan.Org to empower youth

This collaboration which launched as a pilot project in April 2024 has already seen significant success, with 480 participants enrolled to date.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Mindspace Business Parks announced its partnership with Nirmaan.Org, a non-profit, aimed at providing essential skills and empowering individuals for gainful employment.

This collaboration which launched as a pilot project in April 2024 has already seen significant success, with 480 participants enrolled to date. By March 2025, the initiative aims to train over 1,000 youth across the Telangana State.

Under the ‘Hunar Prayaas’ initiative, Mindspace REIT has sponsored four training centers across Secunderabad, Chandanagar, SD Road, and Suraram. These centers focus on upskilling individuals, who will then have the opportunity to seek employment within Mindspace REIT, other business verticals of the K Raheja Corp group and even external corporate partners.

Hunar Prayaas provides participants with comprehensive training, counselling, and placement services, offering a diverse selection of career skills. Nirmaan.org has community mobilizers who identify the right beneficiaries for each of the programs, ensuring that the participants are well-suited for the training they receive.

Participants can choose from various fields, including electrician work, solar PV installation, full-stack Java development, data analytics, food & beverage, retail, IT expertise, and others.