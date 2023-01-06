Hussamuddin clinches gold at National Boxing Championships

06:59 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer from Nizamabad Mohammad Hussamuddin recorded a hard-fought victory to clinch gold as his side defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the rankings with 10 medals at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Friday.

The SSCB pugilist Hussamuddin had to toil hard to prevail against the 2016 World Youth champion Sachin of RSPB in the 57kg final. Having suffered defeat in last year’s final, the two time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist showcased brilliant tenacity to emerge victorious this time round with a 4-1 scoreline.

The record six time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa of Assam had a pretty comfortable day at the office as he defeated the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medalist Ankit Narwal of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to win by unanimous decision in the 63.5kg final.

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Narender (+92) received a walkover in his finals bout against the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar who could not participate in the matchup due to a minor injury.

Alongside Hussamuddin and Narender, the pugilists of SSCB stole the show on the final day of the tournament as the team successfully defended their crown at the Men’s National Boxing Championships with a total of six gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Sachin (54kg), Akash (67kg), and Sumit (75kg) were the team’s other gold medalists.