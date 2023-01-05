National Boxing Championship: Hussamuddin sails into summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, who is representing SSCB downed Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh 5-0 to make it to the final in the 57kg category at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Thursday.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will take on Sachin of RSPB in the finals of the 57 kg category.

In the highly anticipated semifinals clash, the record six time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa proved his mettle by recording a remarkable win against the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik and advanced to the final.

Having clashed against each other on several occasions in the past, Assam’s Thapa and Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) Kaushik have produced some blockbuster contests with this encounter being no different.

Both pugilists started out aggressively from the get go with neither shying away from showcasing their strength and establishing their dominance over the other.

As the bout progressed, Thapa utilized his experience to take charge of the matchup by judging his opponent’s attacks smartly to dodge them with his quick feet while landing more accurate punches.

Ultimately, the 2015 World Championship bronze medalist was successful in having the upper hand over Kaushik and registered a resounding 5-0 win by unanimous decision.

He will face the 2019 World Youth Championships silver medalist Ankit Narwal who is representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the finals of the 63.5 kg category.