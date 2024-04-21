Hyderabad: 15-floor Multi-Level Parking at Nampally metro nearing completion

The ultramodern MLP complex, being developed by Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd at a cost of about Rs.80 crore with a concession period of 50 years on PPP model, is the first of its kind in India with German Palis parking system.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 06:46 PM

HMRL MD, Mr. NVS Reddy’s inspection of MLP Nampally on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The fully automated and computerized 15-floor Multi Level Car Parking (MLP) near Nampally metro station, which is being developed by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is nearing completion and trial runs are expected to start by next month.

The much-needed multi-level car parking, built on half-an-acre HMRL land, complex with 10 parking floors and 5 commercial floors, is expected to be ready at the coming months. “The project suffered delays due to Covid impact, debt financing problems, global supply chain disruptions etc.

All the imported materials have now arrived and are being fixed as a jigsaw puzzle by experts,” HMRL, MD, NVS Reddy, during a visit to the facility on Sunday, said.

The ultramodern MLP complex, being developed by Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd at a cost of about Rs.80 crore with a concession period of 50 years on PPP model, is the first of its kind in India with German Palis parking system.

Out of the total built up area of about 1,44,400 sft., 68 percent is kept for parking of about 250 four wheelers and 200 two wheelers while the remaining 32 percent is used as commercial space for shops and a film theatre with two screens.

The MLP complex uses state-of-the-art automated parking technology. On the ground floor of the complex there are four ‘In or Out’ (I/O) Terminals fitted with turn tables. The driver of a vehicle can simply leave the car on the turn table of the designated I/O Terminal.

As a vehicle is entering the MLP, the user/driver will be given a smart card, while regular users will be issued permanent RFID cards. The user/driver will be guided to the assigned I/O Terminal and by swiping the smart card in the card reader, the gate of the I/O Terminal opens and the user can conveniently leave the car on the turn table.

NVS Reddy indicated that the turn table is big enough for any vehicle to be conveniently left on it, unlike the existing few other automated parking complexes in Delhi, Mumbai etc., where the driver has to struggle to keep the vehicle on the limited designated space of the turn tables.

Based on the dimensions of the vehicle, the computerized parking system will automatically classify the vehicle either as an SUV or a Sedan and a transporter-shuttle will take the vehicle through a lift to the allocated spot on the designated floor and park it there.

For retrieving the parked vehicle, the driver pays the parking fee and shows the parking ticket to the card reader, after which a transporter -shuttle brings the car back automatically.

The vehicle is always delivered in such a way that no reversal is required for driving out.

Being a highly sophisticated and efficient parking system, the time taken for parking is less than a minute and retrieval will take just 2 minutes.

This highly sophisticated and world class parking complex will put Hyderabad on a high pedestal and herald a new parking revolution in India, averred NVS Reddy.

The MD urged developers of the MLP, Dr. Hari Kishen Reddy and Bhavana Reddy to complete the finishing works early and start the trial runs by next month.