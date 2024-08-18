Hyderabad: 4 injured after BMW rams divider

Car with four occupants, two men and two women, was on its way towards Banjara Hills from Khairatabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 11:10 AM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Four people were injured when their BMW rammed a road divider at Masab Tank on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when the car with four occupants, two men and two women, was on its way towards Banjara Hills from Khairatabad.

A man, Jitesh Bhagga, was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

The police are analysing the circumstances that led to the accident.