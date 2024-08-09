Hyderabad: 5 students from Govt. Deaf School receive high-end hearing devices

Developed by Ahmedabad-based WeHear Innovations, the devices were distributed with the help of city-based Jain Education Institutions, free of cost to the students Rishik, R. Chandu, Mohammed Jafar, M. Teja, and B. Karthik.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 04:02 PM

Hearing Devices

Hyderabad: Five students from Government Deaf School, Malakpet received high-end hearing devices that are based on bone conduction technology.

Developed by Ahmedabad-based WeHear Innovations, the devices were distributed with the help of city-based Jain Education Institutions, free of cost to the students Rishik, R. Chandu, Mohammed Jafar, M. Teja, and B. Karthik. These five students were shortlisted for the hearing device after all the students of the School were screened.

Unlike regular hearing aids that work through air conduction, these devices function through bone conduction. The device comprises a wristband with a microphone that picks up all sounds and transmits them via Bluetooth to the headband, which the users wear on their heads, near their ears. The sounds are then transmitted through bone conduction, allowing the deaf to hear, Vijay Shah and Adesh Agarwal, Directors, WeHear Innovations said. Nagalakshmi, principal, Government Deaf School, Malakpet, staff members and students were present.