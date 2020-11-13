Hyderabad: 50 more Basthi Dawakhanas to be opened in a month

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Another 50 Basthi Dawakhanas would be opened in different areas across Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits within a month, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday. As many as 24 Basthi Dawakhanas were launched in different areas across GHMC limits on Thursday taking the total number of Basthi Dawakhanas in GHMC limits to 224.

After inaugurating the Basthi Dawakhana at Manghalhat, Rammohan said as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a total of 500 Basthi Dawakanas are planned in GHMC limits. Of these, till date, 224 dawakhanas were opened to public. He said another 50 Basti Dawakhanas would be opened within a month and in order to provide better medical facilities to the poor, more dawakhanas will be established, if required in other parts of the city.

Each of these facilities is staffed with doctor, nurse and medical assistant apart from technicians in the pathology lab. On an average 70 to 150 people visit these facilities every day for medical assistance, treatment and diagnostic tests, and all services were being offered free of charge.

These dawakhanas were useful for immediate medical assistance and depending on the severity of diseases, patients were referred to Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals for better medication.

