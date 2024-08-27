Hyderabad: AIG hospitals achieve first-of-its-kind brain tumor surgery; No skull cutting required

Hyderabad: The neurosurgical team at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals achieved a remarkable feat by removing a complex brain tumor without cutting or opening the skull.

In a 54-year-old woman patient, the neurosurgeons removed the brain tumour through a small, carefully made path around the eye using a neuro-endoscope.

Scientifically known as ‘Endoscopic lateral transorbital approach,’ the surgery, involved removal of a benign tumor formed in the region where the sphenoid bone at the base of the skull, behind the eyes, the eye socket, and the cavernous sinus, a large vein located at the base of the skull, meet.

“After exhaustive discussions with our neurosurgical unit and ophthalmology team, we found it appropriate to take this new approach where we will be able to do the excision of the brain tumor without leaving any observable mark on the patient’s face/skull. We have successfully performed the operation and have set a new precedence in neurosurgery,” Dr. Abhirama Chandra Gabbita, Senior Neurosurgeon, AIG Hospitals said.

Dr. Subodh Raju, Director, Neurosurgery said, “the endoscopic approach allows us to access the tumor through a small incision, resulting in less trauma to the surrounding tissues and a faster healing process.”