Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra Foundation to enhance child nutrition with new food distribution vehicle donation

The vehicles, Tata Ace (diesel), will be instrumental in delivering nutritious meals to several schools across the regions, supporting over 18,000 meals daily to 90 schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant increase to their ongoing efforts to enhance child welfare through better nutrition and education, Corteva Agriscience in collaboration with The AkshayaPatra Foundation, has donated nine delivery vehicles to aid the PM POSHAN Abhiyan in Narsingi and Nawabpet.

The flag-off event for the new vehicles was held at Hyderabad. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Trustee and Regional President, Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, said, “these vehicles are not just a donation; they are a symbol of hope, ensuring that hot, nutritious meals can reach every child, every school day. It is through such sustained collaborations that we can make a lasting impact on the lives of young learners.”

The AkshayaPatra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India.

By implementing the PM Poshan Program Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, AkshayaPatra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school.