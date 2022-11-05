Hyderabad: Artillery Centre celebrates its diamond jubilee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Major General HK Sharma (Retd) unveiling the statue of Colonel (Later Brigadier) Gurpartap Singh (Late), the first Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad as part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Artillery Centre Hyderabad has celebrated its diamond jubilee here on Saturday. During the event, Officiating DG & Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery and Major General, PR Murali released the first-day special cover.

A statue of Brigadier late Gurpartap Singh, first Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, was unveiled by Major General (retd) HK Sharma, who was also the 16th Commandant of the Centre. Rekha Wodeyar, daughter-in-law, unveiled a bust of Colonel late RS Wodeyar, the third Commandant of the Centre. Also, Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition was flagged in by Lieutenant General (retd) BS Pawar on the occasion.

A special homage was paid to the braves of the Regiment of Artillery through a unique light and sound show depicting the history, valour and laurels of the Regiment of Artillery in various operations. As part of the celebrations, 143 personnel of the Centre pledged their organ donation to Army Hospital. A barakhana was also organised for all ranks.

Earlier, to mark the celebrations, Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition was organised from Hyderabad to Dhanushkodi and back covering approximately 3,000 km. The expedition interacted with war widows and veterans, created a sense of adventure amongst youth, promoted road safety and created awareness about the Indian Army.

The team also visited the residence of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Ashok Chakra (Late) and interacted with his parents.