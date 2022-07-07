Hyderabad: Balkampet temple festivities conclude

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:53 AM, Thu - 7 July 22

Pothurajus celebrate during the Yellamma Kalyanam at the Balkampet temple. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The annual Kalyanam festivities at the Balkampet Yellamma temple in the city drew to an end on Wednesday with a grand ‘Rathotsavam’ in the presence of hundreds of devotees. The ‘kalyanam’ was on Tuesday, with the ‘edurukolu’ on Monday.

The State government had made necessary arrangements like health camps, restoration of roads leading to the temple, sanitation, security, and barricades placed to ensure that devotees have a comfortable and peaceful darshan. Barcoded darshan passes were given to devotees this year.