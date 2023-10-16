Hyderabad: Barber knifed to death at saloon in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: A barber was knifed to death at a saloon at Kukatpally on Sunday night.

The man Ashok (42) ran a hair saloon Harish Looks Saloon at Kukatpally. On Sunday night, Ashok didn’t return home and his family members this morning went to the shop and on checking found the man lying in a pool of blood. The assailants stabbed Ashok multiple times leading to his death. The miscreants damaged the closed cameras installed in the shop, the police said.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary. A case is registered.