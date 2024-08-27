Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech launches next-gen oral cholera vaccine, to help bridge global gap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has announced the launch of Hillchol (BBV131), a novel single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), developed under license from Hilleman Laboratories, to combat cholera, a significant advancement in global health.

Currently, only one manufacturer supplies OCVs worldwide, resulting in a yearly deficit of 40 million doses. To mitigate this global shortage of oral cholera vaccine, Bharat Biotech has established large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of Hillchol, a press release said.

While cholera is preventable and treatable, global cases and deaths have risen steadily since 2021. From early 2023 to March this year, 824,479 cases and 5,900 deaths were reported in 31 countries.

The Hillchol vaccine is administered orally on day 0 and day 14 and is suitable for individuals older than one year.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “Vaccines provide the best intervention to prevent, limit and control cholera outbreaks. Our new large-scale cGMP production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar will significantly enhance our production and supply capabilities for this Oral Cholera Vaccine, advancing our efforts to combat Cholera globally.”