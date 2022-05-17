Hyderabad-based Quixy to double headcount to 300 this FY

Published Date - 11:18 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: City-based Quixy, a technology platform that allows businesses to automate workflows and processes, plans to double its workforce to 300 from the current 150 this financial year, said N Gautam, founder and CEO, Quixy.

The company allows users a drag-and-drop option for automation. It offers pre-built solutions for use in cases such as CRM, project management, human resource management system, travel and expense management, service request and incident management and others.

“The level of automation in various sectors is a low 20 per cent. There is scope to increase it to 70 to 80 per cent. It is estimated that about 500 million apps will be needed in three years. The workforce in the market can cater to about 50 million apps. So, there is a shortage of manpower to do the automation,” he said why the company opted to create a no-code platform.

According to him, people with working knowledge of computers will be able to use the company platform for software development. “Often while building a software solution, a lot of knowledge gets lost in translation as the coders do not have a similar understanding of the problem. This results in the processes getting repeated, costs escalating and deadlines getting stretched. Some of the things may become obsolete. With coding removed, the turnaround times are reduced,” said Gautam.

Clients build solutions themselves using the Quixy platform or outsource them to it. It also has a hybrid model where it builds some and trains a team for further works, he said. The platform also builds a chat bot with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The company recently launched the Snap2App feature that uses optical character recognition to extract text from a document. It allows users to convert any paper-based forms, digital forms, or snaps taken from a whiteboard into functional apps with just a few clicks, he said.

