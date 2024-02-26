Hyderabad-based RVMT aerospace player launches first micro turbo jet engine

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools (RVMT) Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the aerospace and Defence industry, on Monday launched of its fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine ‘INDRA RV25: 240N’ in the presence of Dr G Satheesh Reddy, president Aeronautical Society of India and former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and former Chairman DRDO.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy also witnessed the live testing of the engine at RVMT Hyderabad facility and formally inaugurated the assembly and test lab.

The development and launch of indigenously developed micro turbojet engine, a first of its kind in India, signifies a remarkable achievement for India’s s aerospace sector and underscores companies’ capability to design, manufacture and deploy cutting-edge aerospace and defense technologies on a global scale, a press release said.

The key highlights of the fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine “INDRA RV25: 240N” include indigenous design and engineered entirely in India by RVMT team of skilled engineers and supported by IIT, Hyderabad, which is a great demonstration of the potential of Industry-Academia partnership.

The turbojet also reflects self-reliance and autonomy because it reduces reliance on imported technologies, components, and expertise, the Micro Turbojet Engine contributes to India’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors, bolstering national security and economic resilience, the company said.

The launch of the indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine not only drives technological innovation but also stimulates the growth of the domestic aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

Vamsi Vikas, MD, RVMT, said, “We are proud to unveil our fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine, a testament of India’s ingenuity and determination to become a global hub for aerospace innovation. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, driving growth, and prosperity for our nation”.

Arvind Mishra, Group COO – Raghuvamsi Group said, “This development is a testament to our capabilities to design and build mission-critical products and solutions for Aerospace and Defence sector. Indigenous development of cutting- edge technologies like these will make India self-reliant and emerge as an export hub of critical military products and solutions. This success will pave the way for us to build entire suite of micro turbo jet engines up to 100 kgs for use in UAVs, missile propulsion, Auxiliary power units and range extenders amongst myriads of other opportunities.