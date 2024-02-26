Hyderabad youngster Ruthvik Rajan succumbs to brain stroke in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a student from the city Ruthvik Rajan, who went to the United States to pursue higher studies has sadly passed away, allegedly due to a brain stroke.

Ruthvik (30),went to the US two years ago to pursue higher studies at Texas University. He completed his course and was on the hunt for a job.

Ruthvik is the elder son of retired RTO officer Tulasi Rajan and the family is from Trimulgherry.

According to reports, Ruthvik suddenly collapsed while having food along with his friends and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, due to a brain stroke.

The mortal remains of the youngster reached India on Sunday night, with a pall of gloom descending on the family members.