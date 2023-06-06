TMI Group launches Centre of Excellence on People Performance

A press release said there were over 7 million frontline workforces in India and improving their productivity, can make a significant difference both to the organization and the individual.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

A press release said there were over 7 million frontline workforces in India and improving their productivity, can make a significant difference both to the organization and the individual.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based TMI Group has launched a Centre of Excellence on People Performance.

A press release said there were over 7 million frontline workforces in India and improving their productivity, can make a significant difference both to the organization and the individual. “Organizations in India are losing over Rs. 40,000 crores a year due to poor productivity, attrition, etc.,” the release said.

Ramakrishnan, Group CEO, TMI Group, said, “the Frontline Workforce (FLW) in sales, customer service and ops plays a critical role in today’s world, however their salaries are stagnant for the last 5-6 years due to low productivity. We want to break this cycle and increase productivity so that the wages can go up significantly.”

The Centre would be conducting research, publishing insights, communicating findings, organizing workshops, and providing training. T. Muralidharan, Founder Chairman, TMI Group said, “the Centre is going to work closely with organisations to uncover more and more truths about their People Performance and work closely with them to correct it.”

It will focus on building the right models, processes, and technology interventions to bridge these gaps, increase productivity, and ensure both the employees and the organizations benefit.