Hyderabad: BITS Pilani holds convocation ceremony; 1,372 candidates awarded degrees

Out of the 1,372 candidates who received their degrees, a total of 1,053 students received their first degrees, 254 students received their higher degrees, and 65 scholars received Ph.D. degrees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: A total of 1,372 candidates were awarded degrees in the convocation ceremony of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani at its Hyderabad campus on Sunday. Out of the 1,372 candidates who received their degrees, a total of 1,053 students received their first degrees, 254 students received their higher degrees, and 65 scholars received Ph.D. degrees.

The first-degree students who were awarded medals for their outstanding academic performances were Durba Satpathi (Gold), Aditya Chopra (Silver), and Balabhadra Krishna Chaitanya (Bronze).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who was chief guest of the convocation, advised students to believe in their inner strength, use their intellectual prowess, and work hard towards making our nation globally powerful, a press release said.

Chancellor, Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla advised students to follow four principles of leadership including fostering natural curiosity, taking the long view, leading with inner conviction, and building a band of talented, diverse co-traveler, a press release said.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Director, Prof. G. Sundar, faculty and parents of students were present.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youngsters turning entrepreneurs in Old City by converting open spaces into sports venues