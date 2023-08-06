Hyderabad: Youngsters turning entrepreneurs in Old City by converting open spaces into sports venues

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Youngsters in the Old City are now turning entrepreneurs making use of available private open spaces and rooftops of commercial establishments by converting them into cricket and football venues, and also facilitating people to play the sports.

In the last one year, around six private cricket grounds and turfs have opened at different places providing an opportunity for the youth to play cricket and football at well-maintained grounds. These include green outfield, nets and flood lights.

These grounds have come up at Falaknuma, Bandlaguda, Mallapur, Balapur and Rajendranagar while Mirchowk and Khilwat have rooftop cricket turfs.

MA Basith of Wonder Pool and Sports Club, who set up a ground near Falaknuma RuB, said with an initial investment between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, one can build a well-equipped cricket ground.

“A rent of around Rs 1,000 is collected per hour from the teams. Youngsters book the ground in advance and play cricket for an hour or two. On weekends, the demand is high,” he said.

Entrepreneurs are cashing in on the craze for cricket. “Previously, billiards and snooker parlours were considered lucrative investment options. Later, it was hookah parlours. It is cricket grounds now and since there are no well-equipped grounds in the Old City, demand is rising for the new facilities,” said Basith.

Those interested to play cricket in good grounds with right facilities used to head to Madhapur, Rajendranagar, Narsingi and Moinabad so far. “Now we are providing the same facility nearer home in the Old City. So, the response to the facilities is encouraging and the ground is booked at least two to three days in advance,” said Mohd Rizwan, who set up Arfath Gaming zone at Alinagar, Bandlaguda.

Syed Irfan, an IT professional who stays at Chandrayangutta, said the private grounds are well-equipped and better maintained compared to the GHMC grounds. “We play here on weekends to destress and enjoy the company of our friends. The amount charged by the management is nominal,” he said.

In coming days, such facilities could increase considering the returns over the investments and many function halls in the interiors of Old City being razed down due to less demand.