Hyderabad: BITS Pilani to set up wind tunnel for aerospace research

This state-of-the-art project which is expected to be completed by next year, will foster research in the field of drones and other autonomous flying vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad will soon be home to one of the country’s largest wind tunnel facilities. This state-of-the-art project which is expected to be completed by next year, will foster research in the field of drones and other autonomous flying vehicles.

With the ability to recreate wind speeds of up to 220 kilometers per hour, the wind tunnel will provide invaluable insights into the dynamics of flight. It would also have the capability of testing the aerodynamic effects on a diverse range of subjects including full-scale drones, automobiles, parachutes, and electric vehicle battery management systems.

“Drones and UAVs hold immense potential across various sectors, including commercial, defense, and recreation. Leading educational institutions have already seen successful drone startups emerge and the Wind Tunnel will play a pivotal role in establishing BITS Pilani as a hub for deep-tech entrepreneurship,” said Prof. G. Sundar, Director of Hyderabad Campus, and Off-Campus Programs & Industry Engagement at BITS Pilani.

Goutham Kurra, an entrepreneur and alumnus of BITS Pilani is backing the project and says that it will inspire students and companies to pursue cutting-edge research and innovation.

The wind tunnel facility will feature two distinct test sections: an expansive 5m x 5m area designed for a full-scale assessment of quadcopters and automobile cooling systems, and a more compact 2m x 2m test section capable of simulating winds at speeds of up to 220 kmph.

