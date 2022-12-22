BITS-Pilani celebrates 135th birth anniversary of Ramanujan

The BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad Campus on Thursday organized various events on the occasion of 135th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad Campus on Thursday organized various events on the occasion of 135th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose birthday is celebrated as the National Mathematics Day.

Prof. Kapil Paranjape from IISER, Mohali, was the chief guest and speaker Prof. G Sundar, Campus Director and Prof. PK Sahoo, HoD-Mathematics took part in the event which also had a talk by Prof. Narasimha Kumar from IIT-Hyderabad.

Poster presentation competition was conducted for Class 9 to 12 students. A total of 216 posters were presented out of which 16 best posters were displayed.

Earlier, the Institute conducted a math’s quiz competition for Class 8 and 9 students, and Integration B and debate for engineering and PhD students. Three winners in each category were awarded prizes.