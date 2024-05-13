Hyderabad: BJP candidate Madhavi Latha confronts AIMIM leader Yaser Arafat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 07:19 PM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Bibi Bazaar crossroads on Monday when BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate, K Madhavi Latha and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen party leader Yaser Arafat had a face off.

The BJP candidate was heading towards Charminar after visiting some polling stations in Chandrayangutta. When she reached Bibi Bazaar crossroads, and the car stopped at the traffic signal, a couple of youngsters spotted her and raised slogans.

Angered over it, Madhavi Latha got out of the car, stood on the road and started making phone calls and on noticing it a mob gathered at the place.

The police formed a human chain around her while her personal security officers escorted her back to the car. In meantime, Yaser Arafat who was passing along the stretch stopped the car and asked the police to send away the BJP leader as she was allegedly trying to foment trouble.

Tension also prevailed for a while at Gulshan Iqbal colony in Chandrayangutta when Madhavi Latha went to inspect polling stations.

On noticing local youth gathered, she raised objection leading to arguments.