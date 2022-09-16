Hyderabad: BJP workers stall Aasara pension distribution program at Mangalhat

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Mangalhat when the Bharatiya Janata Party workers created ruckus during the visit of Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali for distribution of Aasara pension documents to widows on Friday afternoon.

The Home Minister was attending the program organized at TNGO’s Function Hall. Along with Mahmood Ali, other TRS leaders were participating in the program when the local BJP corporator Shashikala created ruckus over protocol related issues. The officials tried to pacify her but to no avail.

The corporator snatched away the Aasara pension papers from the hands of former corporator Parmeshwari and attempted to stall the program. The police later shifted her out of the venue.

Outside the function hall, Shahshikala along with other party workers raised slogans in support of Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh and the BJP which were countered by the TRS workers.

The police were mobilized in the area anticipating a standoff between the two groups. People were reportedly agitated over the behavior of the BJP party workers as they were deprived of the pension papers that were to be handed over to them by the Home Minister. However, the revenue authorities assured to hand over the documents to the beneficiaries later during the day.