Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks record comeback win

Hyderabad Black Hawks rallied from two sets down to beat Mumbai Meteors in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 11:01 PM

Players of Hyderabad Black Hawks in action during the clash.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Black Hawks picked an unbelievable comeback win in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, defeating the Mumbai Meteors 7-15, 12-15, 15-10, 15-11, 20-18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Ashamat Ullah was named the Player of the Match. Hon’ble Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development for Government of Tamil Nadu, Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin was also in attendance and greeted the players before the start of play.

Amit Gulia began well, taking Mumbai Meteors ahead with sensational pipe attacks. Hyderabad relied on setter Lal Sujan MV to play to the middle. But the Hawks made a few unforced errors early on to put themselves in a sticky spot. Shubham Chaudhary became involved in the zone 5, and with his powerful smashes, put Meteors in control.

Riding on Hemanth’s attacking spikes, the Hawks found an opening into the contest. Stefan Kovacevic started finding his footing with the attacks from the middle and Hyderabad began clawing their way back. But the trio of Amit, Ajith Lal, and Shubham proved to be triple effective and Mumbai regained their momentum.

The middle blocker Shameem came on strong for Meteors in the middle to stop Hyderabad’s attacks. Hemanth kept having his moments in the attack and he once again managed to put a halt to Mumbai’s momentum. Mumbai’s service errors became a concern as the game progressed, and Ashamat Ullah started having a say in the match for Hyderabad. With aggressive play from the service, Ashamat revived the Hawks.

As the game went to the fifth set, Mumbai looked to reduce errors, while Hyderabad kept attacking from the middle to stay in control. Shubham’s aggressive serves from the base line threatened Hawks, but Mumbai’s risky Super Point move did not pay off, and Hyderabad came out the victors in the epic thriller.