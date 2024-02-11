Hyderabad Black Hawks gear up for Prime Volleyball League Season three

Prime Volleyball League side Hyderabad Black Hawks gearing up for the upcoming third season as the team unveiled their new jersey during the finale of the VD Black Hawks volleyball tournament in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 11 February 2024, 11:34 PM

Vijay Deverakonda unveils his team's jersey for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League season on Sunday.

During the event, Vijay Deverakonda, co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawk, Abhishek Reddy, principal owner and Zoran Kedacic, head coach were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the VD Black Open saw over 300 volleyball teams from 16 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh battling for the top honours. Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “We are super excited for our team for their grand performance in the Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League. We are also delighted to organise The VD Black Open’24 held in Telangana and AP to focus on grassroots and encourage players from the rural parts of both the Telugu states.”