Hyderabad: Body of unidentified woman mowed down by vehicle found in Medchal

The victim who was aged in her fifties is suspected to have been crossing the road near Rekula Bavi, when an unidentified vehicle mowed her down.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 03:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was killed in a hit-and-run case at Medchal on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Medchal police said the victim suffered grievous multiple bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

Other motorists passing by rushed to her rescue, but in vain as he had died by then.

On receiving information, the Medchal police reached the spot and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and preserved for identification.

Efforts are on to identify the victim and trace the driver involved in the accident, officials said.