Hyderabad, brace for summer tempest!

Skies in Hyderabad are expected to be overcast with clouds from March 15, and after March 21, the rains are expected to arrive

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The scorching heat of summer in Hyderabad may soon be accompanied by unexpected, unseasonal showers as the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has forecasted earlier-than-usual summer rains in the city.

The city’s skies are expected to be overcast with clouds from March 15, and after March 21, the rains are expected to arrive. Dr A Sravani, Scientist ‘C’, IMD-H, has confirmed that an active trough built will cause the change in weather, leading to moderate and heavy rains in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts of west and north Telangana accompanied by hailstorms.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated that although winter rains are negligible in the State, sizable summer rains are received in the region. However, Hyderabad has not received proper rains in March for the past four years. In 2019 and 2021, the month was dry with no rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 38.4 mm was recorded on March 5, 2014, which was a rare occurrence.

Meanwhile, the onset of unseasonal rains also brings some concerns for farmers in the region.

Experts have cautioned them to be prepared for the potential damage to crops, especially those that have already been sown. Hailstorms can cause significant damage to crops and the farmers have been advised to take necessary measures to protect their produce.