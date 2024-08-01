Hyderabad: Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande retired after a distinguished service of 34 years in the Indian Army

Hyderabad: After a distinguished service of 34 years, Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant AOC Centre, retired on Wednesday from the Indian Army.

In 1990, he had joined OTA Chennai after his graduation from Fergusson College Pune and got commissioned into the Ordnance Corps. He did his attachment along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector and during his 34 years in the Army served in various areas from the mountains of Leh, Kargil & Sikkim to the dunes of Rajasthan.

He attained an instructor grading in all courses attended by him and is also a graduate of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College Wellington. He has also done his M. Sc in Defence & Strategic Studies from Madras University and is also an MBA in Supply Chain Management from the Rani Durgavati Vishwa Vidyalaya.

The Officer held varied appointments including an Instructor at the Military College of Materials Management, Jabalpur as a Captain, serving in an Infantry DOU during Op – Parakram, AQMG of an Infantry Brigade and Deputy Commandant of an FOD. In addition, he also was the Commander FOTS, an appointment also held by his father Colonel AN Deshpande from 1987 to 1989.

He was in Srinagar as Brigadier OS and was part of history when Article 370 was abrogated in the Valley. The Officer post-retirement is settling down at Secunderabad and would join the fraternity of Indian Army Veterans.