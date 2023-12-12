Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
Hyderabad: BRS leader booked for threatening Congress corporator

In his complaint, C S Reddy, the local corporator alleged that Vijay made him a phone call and allegedly abused and threatened him recalling some instances that took place during elections.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:23 AM, Tue - 12 December 23
Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police registered a case against BRS party leader Vijay Simha for allegedly threatening a Congress party leader over phone.

The police registered case on Monday under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and are investigating.

