Hyderabad: BRS leader booked for threatening Congress corporator

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police registered a case against BRS party leader Vijay Simha for allegedly threatening a Congress party leader over phone.
In his complaint, C S Reddy, the local corporator alleged that Vijay made him a phone call and allegedly abused and threatened him recalling some instances that took place during elections.
The police registered case on Monday under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and are investigating.