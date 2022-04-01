Hyderabad: Burglar held with stolen material worth Rs 1.3 Cr

Published: Updated On - 08:05 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Apprehension of professional house burglar and recovered 230 tulas of gold ornaments, 10.2 Kgs of silver ornaments and net cash of RS 15,300/- all worth RS 1,30,18,000/- from his possession and detected 43 cases.

Hyderabad: He lived on the pavement in the big city of Hyderabad, while far away in his home in Piduguralla of Guntur, the gold and silver he stored was worth Rs.1.3 crore.

M. Ambedkar, alias Raju alias Rajesh, a 50-year-old native of Guntur who has over 50 burglary cases registered against him, was into the habit of amassing whatever he stole, mostly gold, and mortgaged it with banks or financial institutions whenever he was in dire need of money. And that is why, when the police caught up with him, the stolen booty he amassed included 230 tolas of gold and 10.02 kilos of silver!

Ambedkar, who lived most of the time on the pavement near Indira Park in the city, had stashed all the gold and silver in his home in Piduguralla, police said, adding that he was a seasoned burglar, having started breaking into homes 30 years ago. Arrested four times earlier by the police in Telangana, the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, and even in Karnataka, his modus operandi too was quite simple.

“He went around residential colonies and identified locked houses before breaking into them by damaging the window grills of the backdoor or kitchen,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat said, adding that though he was jailed several times, Ambedkar jumped bail too often.

He was last arrested by the Osmania University police and the court jailed him for three months. After being released, he resumed burglaries, and went on to commit 43 of them between 2016 and 2022 at places including Vanasthalipuram, Kushaiguda, Pahadishareef, Choutuppal and Hayathnagar, Bhagwat said.

In early March this year, he broke into a house of a Mines and Geology official at Vaidehi Nagar in Vanasthalipuram and decamped with valuables. A case was booked and he was caught while moving suspiciously in Vanasthalipuram.

