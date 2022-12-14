Hyderabad businessman buys India’s most expensive supercar

The slick model is one of the fastest convertibles to be rolled out of McLaren’s production line.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:37 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan, has splurged about Rs 12 crore on a McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars officially available on sale in India.

The slick model is one of the fastest convertibles to be rolled out of McLaren’s production line. It takes 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single-piece electric Retractable Hard Top. The bespoke carbon fibre body is carved and sculpted to increase downforce. And improve cooling.

Khan shared a video of his new ride on his Instagram handle, which went viral in no time. The car collector owns beasts such as Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and many more expensive cars.

The McLaren delivered to Naseer Khan is the first 765 LT Spider. However, it is not the first McLaren supercar officially delivered to a customer in the country. McLaren announced it was officially entering the Indian market a year ago, and around that time; they delivered the 720S Spider to West Bengal-based businessman Parveen Agarwal.