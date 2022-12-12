Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Pg Team Meets Ktr In Hyderabad

P&G team meets KTR in Hyderabad

Company Senior Director Shubhrangsu Dutta , Director Sachan Saini and Manager Muthuprasanth were present.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 12 December 22
P&G team meets KTR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A senior leadership team from consumer goods company P&G led by its India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director L V Vaidyanathan met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad Monday. Company Senior Director Shubhrangsu Dutta , Director Sachan Saini and Manager Muthuprasanth were present.

Meanwhile, members from the city-based DhruvaSpace, a T-Hub incubated startup that recently launched two nano satellites successfully, also met Rama Rao. He assured them of support from the Telangana Government in their future endeavours.

Related News

Latest News