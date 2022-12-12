P&G team meets KTR in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: A senior leadership team from consumer goods company P&G led by its India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director L V Vaidyanathan met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad Monday. Company Senior Director Shubhrangsu Dutta , Director Sachan Saini and Manager Muthuprasanth were present.

Meanwhile, members from the city-based DhruvaSpace, a T-Hub incubated startup that recently launched two nano satellites successfully, also met Rama Rao. He assured them of support from the Telangana Government in their future endeavours.