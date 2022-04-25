Hyderabad: Car runs over man at Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 AM, Mon - 25 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A car went out of control and hit a motorist killing him on the spot at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts on Monday.

Rash driving led to the mishap, police said.

The incident, occurred around 1am, when the car was proceeding towards Hayathnagar and hit Raghuram, a resident of Kuntloor. He died on the spot.

The car went on to crash into a compound wall of a house before coming to halt.

