Hyderabad: Case registered against HYC members under POCSO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: The Humayunnagar police registered a case against Hyderabad Youth Courage members Mohd Salman, Ayub and Shehbaz for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and her two daughters and confining them in their office.

A woman made a complaint with the Humayunnagar police that in the month of April, her minor daughter received a call from Shehbaz and the latter spoke obscene words with the girl. The woman alleged she went to complain about the misbehavior of Shehbaz to Salman and Ayub at their office in Humayunnagar.

Also Read Hyderabad: 15 police teams to probe Uppal double murders

“There the trio allegedly beat the woman and her two minor daughters and touched their private parts. The woman also alleged they took Rs 20,000 from her on pretext of providing financial assistance,” said an official of Humayunnagar police station.

On a complaint made by the woman, the Humayunnagar police booked a case under Section 354, 420,342,323,506 r/w 34 of IPC and 8 of POCSO Act.