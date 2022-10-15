Hyderabad: 15 police teams to probe Uppal double murders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

The teams raided several places in the Telangana and adjoining States and took into custody a few persons who were allegedly linked to the murder and are questioning them.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police formed 15 special teams to identify and nab the culprits involved in the double murder of father and son in the early hours of Friday at Uppal.

Narasimhula Narasimha, 73 and N Srinivas, 45, were hacked to death by a group of assailants at their house in Sai Hanuman Nagar Uppal around 5.30 am on Friday. The police initially suspected that the murder could be linked to the disputes between the family over ancestral property.

However, the police expanded their probe and enquiring into land related disputes. Senior police officials are supervising the investigation.

Srinivas was a software engineer in Malaysia and had come to the city three months ago.