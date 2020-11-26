Hyderabad: ‘Chaddi gang’ members get two years RI

The convicts, Rama Badhiya, Kishan Badhiya, Ravoji Badhiya and Mavoji Bamaniya, all residents of Dahod district of Gujarat

Hyderabad: Four members of the ‘Chaddi gang’ from Gujarat were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court here on Thursday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The convicts, Rama Badhiya, Kishan Badhiya, Ravoji Badhiya and Mavoji Bamaniya, all residents of Dahod district of Gujarat formed a gang and started committing burglaries and dacoities for easy money.

The gang adopted a modus operandi for committing offenses only on inner wears to evade being caught by the police. The gang members travelled to their targeted locations in trains from their home town and committed burglaries in secluded residential colonies. They also did not hesitate to attack those resisting them and were involved in 30 burglaries in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘Chaddi gang’ was arrested by the Meerpet police in August 2018 and since then is lodged in the central prison in Cherlapally.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer, public prosecutor and the court duty staff for their efforts in securing a conviction.

