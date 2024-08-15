Hyderabad City’s two Malayalee organisation to host Onam together

Hyderabad: City’s two prominent leading Malayalee Organizations, the Thanal Malayali Seva Samithi and Sangamam Kala Samskarika Kendra will celebrate Onam together for the first time on September 1.

In a statement issued here, Thanal secretary Pradeep Ponnan and Sangamam secretary K D Udayan said the highlight of the programme would be the sumptuous traditional Onam feast, the Onasadya, by the famous Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri and his team from Kerala.

The programme will also have the traditional Kaikottikali by the women’s wing of both the Associations and a short drama “Chilambu” by Hyderabad Natskashala.

The event will also host a Musical programme by famous playback singer Jassie Gift and his orchestra.

A part of the proceedings will be sent for Wayanad landslide relief, they said in the statement.