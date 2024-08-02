Hyderabad: Class two girl sexually assaulted at school in Uppal

A class two girl was sexually assaulted by a class nine student at a private school in Uppal. Responding to the incident the school management rusticated the student involved by handing him a Transfer Certificate.

Representational image

Hyderabad: A class two girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a class nine student at a private school in Uppal.

The school management said that once the incident came to light, the boy was immediately expelled from the school and parents of the boy and the girl were informed.

Though the details of when the incident happened in unclear, the victim informed her parents about it on Thursday, who staged a protest at the school. They demanded the management respond to the issue and take action against the suspect child.

Responding to it immediately, the school management rusticated the child involved in the incident by handing him a Transfer Certificate (TC).

Mild tension prevailed later in the day as activists and members of political parties and student groups held a protest on the school premises demanding stringent action. The Uppal police reached the spot and took the complaint from the parents and started investigation.