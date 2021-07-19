Hyderabad Commissioner felicitates women constables

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated five women police constables for their exemplary work here on Monday. The five women constables were P Urmila, K Shirisha, M Vaishnavi, V Uma Maheshwari and D Priya, all from the City Armed Reserve headquarters.

Anjani Kumar said the woman constables had done good work during the recent agitations in the city. He said the State government sanctioned 33 per cent post in all police stations for women officers and many women cops are now working with the Hyderabad City Police. “New women officers are doing an excellent job in all aspects,” he said.

He said the State government had also allocated a huge budget for the police department, due to which there was a transformation of the police stations. “I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the resources and facilities provided to the police department,” Anjani Kumar said.

